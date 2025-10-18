Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone expecting their first baby

Charlie Puth is expecting his first child with wife Brooke Sansone.

The 33-year-old singer debuted the music video for his new single Changes on Friday (Oct 17) by revealing a major change in his personal life.

In the clip, shared to Instagram, the couple are stood on top of a giant red toy piano and at one point he places his hand on his spouse's stomach.

The How Long singer also revealed his new album, Whatever's Clever, will arrive on March 6.

He captioned the video: "There's been some changes…

Changes out now. My new album Whatever's Clever! out March 6."

Fans have rushed to the comments section to congratulate the pair.

Charlie using his music to share the major life news comes after he refused to play any of his own music at his and Brooke's wedding.

The couple tied the knot in September 2024, after just over two years of dating. However, Charlie admitted that playing any of his own tracks at the wedding would have left him "embarrassed," so he opted to keep things completely traditional

Asked if he chose any of his own songs for the wedding on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, he replied: "No, Christian. I specifically asked for no Charlie Puth music to be played at our wedding. That would embarrass me.

"But I could tell that the band wanted to. They were, because we're all musicians. I got my drink in hand. I'm married. That's the happiest I've ever been. And they're all looking at me with their horns, and they're like you want us to, you want us to do a little, a little 'See You Again' on the trumpet?"

The Attention hitmaker previously gushed following the ceremony that PR executive Brooke had made him the "happiest man alive" by agreeing to marry him.

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos from their wedding day, Charlie wrote on Instagram: "I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best.

"I promise I'll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next.

"Brooke Ashley Sansone. And now you'll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you. (sic)"

Brooke, 26, felt that Charlie's family home provided the "perfect backdrop" for their special day.

She told Vogue: "I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality. I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated.

"Serving mini hotdogs on silver platters, for example, was more than just a fun detail. It was a reflection of my love for styles that blend the refined with the playful."