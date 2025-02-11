Charlie Puth begs Kanye West to stop after swastika shirts go on sale

Charlie Puth has begged Kanye West to "stop" after he started selling a T-shirt featuring a swastika.

The Marvin Gaye hitmaker — whose mother is Jewish — has condemned the 47-year-old rapper over the "incredibly dangerous" messaging after his Super Bowl commercial promoted the controversial new item on his Yeezy brand's website.

He tagged Kanye on his Instagram Story, and wrote: "The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous. Please man, I beg you to stop.

"You are selling a T-shirt with a Swastika on it, and millions of people are influenced by you.

"Please I beg you to stop, please."

Kanye — who has deactivated his own X account after a stream anti-Semitic and misogynistic outbursts — has advertised the new white shirt on his page, which is priced at $20 (S$27) and labelled "HH-01".

During his latest anti-Semitic outburst on X, formerly Twitter, Kanye included declarations of admiration for Adolf Hitler and self-identified as a Nazi.

The rapper — who was previously dumped from his deals with household brand names for similar statements — also messaged: "I'll never apologise for my Jewish comments."

Before deactivating his account on X, Kanye revealed his swastika T-shirt had been in development for several years, describing it as his "greatest performance art piece thus far".

The Anti-Defamation League has condemned the move in a strong statement.

The organisation said: "As if we needed further proof of Kanye's antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website — a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika."

And they emphasised the symbol's historical significance by saying: "The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis.

"It galvanised his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk confirmed the star's X account was labelled "NFSW" before the rapper took it down, and the social media platform's owner revealed the decision in response to someone complaining about Kanye sharing pornography on his page.

Elon wrote: "Given what he posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."

