Charlie Sheen believes infamous 2011 outbursts were part of a 'juvenile meltdown'

Charlie Sheen believes his infamous 2011 outbursts were part of a "juvenile meltdown".

The former Two and a Half Men star was fired from the CBS comedy series a decade ago when he publicly insulted its creator Chuck Lorre and went on a series of expletive-filled rants in which he coined the catchphrase "winning" and said he had "tiger blood".

And now, 10 years later, Charlie has admitted his outbursts were childish, and has been making a conscious effort to move forward.

He said: "People have [said to] me, 'Hey, man, that was so cool, that was so fun to watch. That was so cool to be a part of and support and all that energy and, you know, we stuck it to the man. My thought behind that is, 'Oh, yeah, great. I'm so glad that I traded early retirement for a f****** hashtag.'

"There were 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56. And so, you know, I think the growth for me post-meltdown or melt forward or melt somewhere - however you want to label it - it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it. And it was desperately juvenile."

In January 2011, filming on Two and a Half Men was suspended whilst Charlie began undergoing treatment for drug addiction following a relapse, but by late February, the star was fired from the show completely after he called co-creator Chuck Lorre a "turd" and a "clown".

Reflecting on his state of mind, Charlie told Yahoo! Entertainment: "I think it was drugs or the residual effects of drugs, and it was also an ocean of stress and a volcano of disdain."

The 55-year-old actor - who has Sam, 16, and Lola, 15, with ex-wife Denise Richards, and 11-year-old twin sons Max and Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller - referred to himself as "a total fricking rock star from Mars" in his 2011 rants, and said he wouldn't die as a result of his battle with drug addiction because "dying's for amateurs''.

In one interview, he said: "I was bangin' seven-gram rocks and finishing them because that's how I roll, because I have one speed, one gear ... I'm different. I have a different constitution, I have a different brain, I have a different heart. I got tiger blood, man. Dying's for fools, dying's for amateurs.

"I am on a drug. It's called Charlie Sheen. If you try it once you will die. Your face will melt off and your children will weep over your exploded body."

Whilst in another he added: "I'm tired of pretending like I'm not special. I'm tired of pretending like I'm not b*******, a total fricking rock star from Mars, and people can't figure me out, they can't process me. I don't expect them to. You can't process me with a normal brain."