Charlize Theron reveals her worst date's unusual fetish

Charlize Theron was left embarrassed when a date asked her to "make out with his nose".

The Bombshell star has recalled how she was asked to do a bizarre thing by a potential boyfriend during her 20s and she has never forgotten the kiss.

Recalling her worst date as she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: "I went on a date in my 20s with this guy, who was really super handsome. I was, like, really into it. He picked me up for dinner, we had dinner. It was lovely. I was like, 'This is going really well.' I kind of signalled that I was in for a kiss if he wanted to [and we did].

"He pulled away and whispered, 'Make out with my nose.' I swear on my life. I've never forgotten it because I've yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose. I've never met another person who wants to do that. 

"He was, like, really into it. I started giggling because it was good, so I didn't want to mess it up. So I gave him a little peck on the nose and he was like, 'No, make out with it.'"

Meanwhile, Charlize - who has admitted to being single for "a very long time" - previously insisted she is not willing to "compromise" anything in her life for a man.

She said: "I'd love to meet somebody and that is something I even think can happen. I'm just not willing to compromise if something doesn't feel right. That's something that has definitely changed for me after I got to my forties. 

"I think a huge part of my relationships in the past have been about me being hyper-aware that there was an element to me that was threatening to people. In my 20s I had the need to modulate myself. I remember a lot of times thinking, 'If I could just make myself smaller, then this relationship would be perfect.' But the older I get, the more I've come to realise that doing that is just not being true to me."

