Charlize Theron slams Steven Seagal for his treatment of women

In a scathing new interview, the 44-year-old actress blasted the 68-year-old actor as "incredibly overweight" and said he's "not very nice to women".

Speaking to SiriusXM's Howard Stern, Charlize said: "I have no problem talking sh*t about him because he's not very nice to women, so f*** you."

She was also critical of the action star's fighting skills, revealing she had come across him doing Aikido (a Japanese martial art) on YouTube while preparing for an action role.

She explained: "At night I'll go online to watch fighters or watch people fight and you always come across that odd Seagal video of him 'fighting' in Japan, but he really isn't.

"He's just incredibly overweight and pushing people. He's overweight and can barely fight... look it up, it's ridiculous. He's shoving people by the face. It's a whole setup."

A number of famous women have blasted Seagal for his treatment of women in the past, with Portia de Rossi tweeting in 2017: "My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'well, I didn't know if he was your type'."

And Jenny McCarthy has alleged that he asked her to strip during an audition for Under Siege 2.

Speaking on her SiriusXM show, she claimed he said: "You know, this part has nudity in it and I can't really tell what your body looks like in that dress that you're wearing."

However, Warner Bros denied she ever auditioned for the 1995 movie.

Julianna Margulies also previously recalled her "horrific" encounter with an armed Steven in his hotel room.

The star had been told by a female casting director that Steven wanted to go over a scene in his hotel room late at night, and that she would be there, too, only to find him alone when she arrived.

Julianna - who appeared alongside the veteran actor in the 1991 film Out for Justice - claimed: "When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, 'Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o'clock at night.'

"I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, 'Oh, I don't do that. I don't travel. I don't have money for a cab.' And I didn't. And I said, 'And I don't take subways late at night.' And she says, 'Don't worry we'll reimburse you. And I'm here, a woman.'

"I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn't there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed."