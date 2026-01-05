Charmaine Sheh breaks records with 4th Best Actress win at TVB Anniversary Awards 2025

A prominent face in Chinese showbiz, Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh clinched her fourth Best Actress win at the annual TVB Anniversary Awards yesterday (Jan 4) for her role as the ambitious and scheming anchorwoman Man Wai-sum in The Queen of News 2 (2025).

The 50-year-old previously snagged the award for the same character in the drama's first season in 2023, as well as her roles in Maidens' Vow and Line Walker in 2006 and 2014 respectively. Last night, she was also crowned Favourite TVB Actress in the Greater Bay Area.

To date, Charmaine is the first artiste in TVB history to have won four Best Actress awards. Moved to tears in her acceptance speech, she said: "Tonight is the night I will remember the most in my life, thank you all.

"The last time I received this, I felt it was Charmaine myself winning it. This time, the award goes to (my role), because I didn't simply play this character, but I became her. It was she who led me to resonate with the audience through the exciting drama. I want to say to her, I love you, Man Wai Sum!"

Taking the opportunity to thank her family, including her mum who is ill, Charmaine continued in her speech: "Thank you to my mum for being so strong and optimistic in facing her current situation, and to my younger brother for taking care of her so that I can pursue my dreams at will.

"I always think that history is created by humans, and I've just done that today. I believe that as long as you don't give up, you'll be the next one to make history."

The Queen of News 2 emerged as the biggest winner of the awards ceremony that night, taking nine wins including Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Bosco Wong), Best Supporting Actor (Matthew Ho), Best Supporting Actress (Venus Wong), Greater Bay Area's Favourite TVB Actor (Bosco), Greater Bay Area's Favourite TVB Actress (Charmaine) and Greater Bay Area's Favourite TVB Drama.

