Charmaine Sheh, Maggie Cheung recreate looks from iconic drama War and Beauty

HANGZHOU – Hong Kong actresses Maggie Cheung Ho Yee and Charmaine Sheh have taken fans down memory lane by re-creating their iconic roles from the classic TVB series War and Beauty (2004).

Set in China's Qing dynasty, it depicts the power struggles of four royal concubines played by Cheung, Sheh, Sheren Tang and Gigi Lai. The show was occasionally heralded as the "godmother" of Chinese palace dramas, which became popular in recent years.

In a Weibo post on Sunday (Dec 11), Cheung, 53, posted four photos of her doing the make-up for her role as the palace maid Anqian, who would go on to become Noble Lady An.

"There are too many emotions as I present Anqian from War And Beauty again to everyone after 18 years," she wrote in Chinese.

"As it is my favourite classic series, I would like to take this opportunity for myself, Sheren and Charmaine to meet again like a miracle."

The actress, known for TVB series such as Old Time Buddy (1997) and Forensic Heroes III (2011), tagged Tang and Sheh in the post. Lai retired from show business in 2008.

Cheung wrote: "How did time pass so fast? It was like a mixture of dream and reality. Just one sentence: It was worth it."

Sheh, 47, also posted on Weibo three photos of herself re-creating her role as Noble Lady Chun.

The actress, who would later act in another popular palace drama, Story of Yanxi Palace (2018), wrote: "We have not seen you for a long time, Donggiya Erchun," referring to the name of the royal concubine that she played in War and Beauty.

Cheung and Sheh are re-creating the roles for Chinese acting reality show Memories Beyond Horizon, which will debut on Saturday.

The show is hosted by Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan and will feature mentors such as Sheh as well as Hong Kong director Derek Yee, actor Francis Ng and actress Kara Wai.

ALSO READ: Maggie Cheung gets 55 million views within a day on new Douyin account

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.