Charmed lives and comebacks: Eddie Murphy returns in Dolemite Is My Name

Cast member Eddie Murphy attends the premiere of 'Dolemite is My Name' in Los Angeles, California, US on September 28, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Sure, Eddie Murphy hasn't been around for a while, and his new movie Dolemite Is My Name is getting rave reviews. But don't call it a comeback.

"I've been making movies for almost 40 years, and every five years I'm in my comeback - they say I'm coming back," Murphy said.

"But (Dolemite is My Name) is more a bookend than it is a comeback, because I'm never going to be making movies like I used to make movies," the comedian added.

Dolemite Is My Name, out in US movie theatres on Friday, sees Murphy playing the late real-life American celebrity, Rudy Ray Moore, a once struggling comedy and rap pioneer who found success in the 1970s through his obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego Dolemite.

It's Murphy's first major film since the 2011 crime caper Tower Heist.

"He (Moore) is just a great inspirational character. He believes in himself, that's what his biggest thing is," said Murphy.

"As crude as his movies were, he made them out of his pocket, and he had to do everything himself and come in from the back door," he said.

Critics are calling his performance a career best. "You might have to go all the way back to the '80s to find a Murphy performance driven by this much pleasurable funky verve," the Variety review said.

Murphy has more in store. He's working on two new movies - Coming 2 America and Beverly Hills Cop 4 - sequels to two of his most successful films in the 1980s.

Aside from that, Murphy says he is going to focus on getting back to his first love, stand up, "unless, you know, Quentin Tarantino or Spielberg or Martin Scorsese or, you know, some genius dude or Spike (Lee) has something really incredible."

"I'm 58 now and I like nothing more than to just be at home on the couch within earshot of the children," he added.

Much as Murphy appears to be the perfect actor to embody Moore, who died in 2008, he says their careers couldn't be more different.

"The only thing I ever auditioned for was Saturday Night Live.... I came as close as you can come to walking out of heaven right into Hollywood.

"I've had such a charmed life my biopic would be boring." 

More about
celebrities actors movies

TRENDING

Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
The new cross-body bags you need to have now
The new cross-body bags you need to have now
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be &#039;good and harmonious&#039;
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be 'good and harmonious'
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt

LIFESTYLE

5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES