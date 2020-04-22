Chase away the blues with these feel-good comedy series that will make you LOL

Being cooped up at home during circuit breaker may be tough for many of us who enjoy socialising with our friends and doing outdoor activities, but it's important for us to do our part to stay indoors and combat Covid-19 together.

If you have been feeling restless and frustrated at home, laughter can be the best medicine to help relieve some of that stress. Here are 8 funny comedy series to binge-watch at home that will brighten up your day.

Kim's Convenience

What it's about: The day-to-day life of a Korean Canadian family who runs a convenience store in multicultural Toronto.

Why you should watch it: Besides being one of the rare Western tv shows with an all-Asian main cast, the jokes are well-written and genuinely funny.

You will enjoy watching the interactions between the Asian immigrant parents and their children who were raised in Canada as well as the family's interactions with their customers and friends who come from all walks of life.

Although the show may seem a tad stereotypical at first (yes, I'm talking about the parents' strong accents), you will soon realise that the characters are well-fleshed out and complex, with the ability to make you laugh, yet empathise and feel for them too.

Kim's Convenience Seasons 1 to 4 are streaming on Netflix now.

The Fiery Priest

What it's about: A priest with anger issues teams up with an ambitious prosecutor and timid detective to solve the mystery of a senior priest's murder.

Why you should watch it: Who knew religion could be so funny? When I initially watched this show, I expected it to be more of a gritty crime and action drama, but I ended up laughing out loud throughout the first episode.

The comedic timing of the characters especially the priest is fantastic, and will have you in stitches in no time. Beneath the humour, the show also touches on serious issues such as corruption and religious scams.

The Fiery Priest is streaming on Netflix and Viu now.

Community

What it's about: The misadventures of a group of misfits who form a study group in community college.

Why you should watch it: This offbeat sitcom that originally aired on American television from 2009 to 2014 is finally streaming on Netflix and enjoying a resurgence in popularity.

There's everything you need in a good comedy series - smart jokes, weird but lovable characters, and heartfelt moments. The show is also rife with pop culture references, which is just one of the reasons why it has gained itself a loyal fanbase over the years.

Community Seasons 1 to 6 are streaming on Netflix now.

Welcome To Waikiki

What it's about: An aspiring movie director, small-time actor and freelance writer operate a failing guest house in Itaewon in hopes of financing their ultimate goal of making a film.

Why you should watch it: Welcome To Waikiki is one of the rare Korean dramas that is a pure sitcom instead of being a dramedy or rom-com.

Be prepared to laugh till your cheeks hurt as you watch the cast navigate through life, with scenes that seem weird and even nonsensical at times.

You will also find it easy to relate to the down-to-earth characters who are trying to work their way up in life just like everyone else.

Welcome To Waikiki is streaming on Netflix now.

Modern Family

What it's about: Three very different families who are interrelated through the patriarch and his adult children, deal with their own unique sets of challenges as a family as well as with each other.

Why you should watch it: More than just a funny sitcom, Modern Family is also a heart-warming show about accepting family for who they are and loving and supporting them despite all their differences.

Each character has their own quirks and flaws but that's what makes them so lovable and relatable. Just like real-life families, they often get exasperated and upset with each other but at the end of the day, they will always have each other’s backs.

Modern Family Seasons 1 to 10 are streaming on Netflix now.

Good Manager

What it's about: An accountant who manages money for gangsters, becomes the chief of the accounting department at a corrupt company and ends up fighting for the rights of his employees.

Why you should watch it: A comedy about an accountant and corporate politics might not sound like the most exciting combination, but Good Manager will not disappoint.

The main character is hilarious as the wayward accountant and there are times when his facial expressions and body language alone can invoke fits of laughter.

The chemistry of the cast is excellent as well, and you will root for them to win against the corruption in their organisation.

Good Manager is streaming on Netflix now.

How I Met Your Mother

What it's about: An architect recounts to his children the story of how he, together with his group of best friends, met their mother in a series of flashbacks.

Why you should watch it: Although the events in the show are supposed to be a lead up to the main character meeting the mother of his children, the real focus is on the lives of him and his group of friends dating and living in New York.

There are plenty of funny moments, but on a deeper level, the show is also about how each situation you face and each choice you make whether good or bad is just a small part of your long journey in life.

How I Met Your Mother Seasons 1 to 9 are streaming on Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

What it's about: A team of oddball detectives under a stoic police captain solve crimes in the fictional 99th precinct of Brooklyn, New York.

Where you should watch it: With its diverse and inclusive cast and quirky sense of humour, this show is one of the best comedy series you can find on Netflix right now.

The hilarious and weird antics of the characters are guaranteed to make you laugh your head off, but the show is also not afraid to shine the spotlight on serious and timely topics such as racial profiling and gender equality in the police force.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1 to 6 are streaming on Netflix.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.