Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong's show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers

According to Apple Daily, Wong is switching careers and plans to become a real estate agent in the US. She has decided to drop the use of her English name Jacqueline and adopt a new name.
PHOTO: Instagram/Jacqueline Wong
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Jacqueline Wong has reacted for the first time to her show being scheduled for airing in October.

The TVB actress was caught in a cheating scandal with Hong Kong singer Andy Hui in April and several television shows involving her were affected.

The Offliners and The Maid Alliance were canned, while Forensic Heroes 4 was reshot to remove scenes with Wong, with her role in the TV drama being replaced by actress Roxanne Tong.

Finding Her Voice, where Wong has a leading role, was also scheduled to be reshot, but the reshooting was cancelled due to the difficulties in accommodating the different schedules of the actors.

Finding Her Voice has been slated for prime-time airing from Oct 7 and earmarked as one of the TVB dramas to mark the 52nd anniversary of the TV station this year.

TVB was reportedly planning to arrange for Wong to film an interview to pave the way for her eventual return, but staff were unable to contact her despite repeated attempts. The 30-year-old actress had left for the United States after the scandal broke.

Finding Her Voice producer Wong Wai Sing told the Hong Kong media on Sunday (Sept 15) that he has received a text message from the actress, who said: "I am grateful that the efforts of the seniors, King Sir and other actors, have not been wasted. All the best to everyone."

She did not reply to questions on her current situation.

Finding Her Voice is an inspirational drama involving several veteran actors, including Chung King Fai, who is also known as King Sir and was reportedly unwell during filming.

According to Apple Daily, Wong is switching careers and plans to become a real estate agent in the US. She has decided to drop the use of her English name Jacqueline and adopt a new name.

The report says she has no plans to return to Hong Kong and will quit the entertainment industry as she was deeply affected by then boyfriend actor Kenneth Ma breaking off with her despite her attempts to seek his forgiveness.

She has also decided to stay in the US as her sisters have been affected by the scandal as well and she did not want to further implicate her family.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Adultery/Affairs celebrities

TRENDING

Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years&#039; jail, caning
Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years' jail, caning
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
Couple charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in metal pot
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

LIFESTYLE

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

Home Works

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke

SERVICES