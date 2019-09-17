Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong's show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers

SINGAPORE - Jacqueline Wong has reacted for the first time to her show being scheduled for airing in October.

The TVB actress was caught in a cheating scandal with Hong Kong singer Andy Hui in April and several television shows involving her were affected.

The Offliners and The Maid Alliance were canned, while Forensic Heroes 4 was reshot to remove scenes with Wong, with her role in the TV drama being replaced by actress Roxanne Tong.

Finding Her Voice, where Wong has a leading role, was also scheduled to be reshot, but the reshooting was cancelled due to the difficulties in accommodating the different schedules of the actors.

Finding Her Voice has been slated for prime-time airing from Oct 7 and earmarked as one of the TVB dramas to mark the 52nd anniversary of the TV station this year.