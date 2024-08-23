Everyone checked out of Bangkok hotel room, but receptionist told Dennis Chew 'someone is still showering'

Local DJ-actor Dennis Chew felt something following him home every day during the filming of his show Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings, which aired in 2022.

While the 51-year-old thought that it could just be a figment of his imagination, his body actually reacted to it.

"I was feeling very unwell… Filming that show made me feel unwell," he told AsiaOne in an interview recently.

Later, he met a master, who took one look and gave him a piece of advice.

"He told me, 'If you have been to some haunted places recently, you have to stop for a while'," Dennis recounted.

The master explained that Dennis has a "strong constitution", so when he visits a place that has supernatural entities, they would "avoid" him. But if Dennis still deliberately visits such a place, he would "offend" them.

And it's probably because of his vitality that Dennis did not encounter the same hauntings his friend experienced while they stayed in a luxury hotel in Bangkok during the Covid-19 period.

"When we first entered the room, my friend kept telling me that he felt very cold and asked if I felt it too, but I told him that it was okay, the temperature was just right," he recounted.

Later, his friend was showering when he called Dennis from the bathroom.

"I responded to him from outside, shouting into the bathroom. He said, 'Oh? You are not in the shower room?"

Puzzled by his friend's strange question, Dennis replied that he wouldn't be in the bathroom when he knew that the latter was bathing.

However, the same situation happened the next day.

"This time, I saw him running out of the bathroom. He still had soap suds on his ears," Dennis said.

On the final day of their stay, his friend took a quick shower and told Dennis that he would bring their luggage to the lobby first.

[[nid:698034]]

When Dennis was at the front desk to check out of the hotel, the receptionist called housekeeping to understand if anything was taken from the minibar. She also asked if everyone had left the room, which he confirmed.

However, it seems that wasn't the case.

"The housekeeper told her that someone is still showering in the bathroom," Dennis said, adding that he firmly told the receptionist everyone had already left.

When he recounted the conversation to his friend, who was waiting outside the hotel, that was when he heard the bone-chilling truth.

"He looked at me and said, 'For the past few days, I felt that there was someone in the bathroom,'" Dennis revealed.

[[nid:698207]]

His friend added he saw someone passing by in the bathroom's foggy mirror on the first two days, which was why he thought Dennis was in the toilet while he was showering.

On the second day, he felt someone "showering together with him" and was so spooked that he left the bathroom without finishing his bath.

Dennis is starring in the latest season of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting III, where he plays the titular character, a radio DJ with the ability to see spirits.

Fearful of them and doubtful about continuing with his radio segment, Mr Zhou finds new meaning in his work by listening to his listeners' spooky encounters and understanding the truth behind the hauntings.

Full episodes of the series are now available on Mewatch. It will also air every Monday at 10.30pm on Channel 8 from Aug 26 onwards.

[[nid:697874]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.