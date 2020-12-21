Chen Hanwei, Aileen Tan, other local celebs and volunteers give out 500 meals and gift bags to lower-income families

Singaporeans may be a lot of things. But one thing we are not is cold and uncaring, especially during festive periods.

Local celebrities Chen Hanwei, Aileen Tan, Cavin Soh, Chantalle Ng, and Richie Koh joined volunteers from Agape last Saturday (Dec 19) to distribute around 500 meals and gift bags door-to-door to lower-income families living at Indus Road. It is understood that the bags included supermarket vouchers.

"It's a very meaningful activity. I'm very happy to be able to spread love and warmth during this period," Hanwei, 51, told local media.

Aileen, 54, added she felt more blessed to be giving than receiving.

Richie also said: "2020 has been a very tough year for many, but I'm glad that there are still many people and organisations who are willing to lend a helping hand to those who are in need. I'm heartened that I participated in this event. Charitable acts can be big and small, and I hope more people can be a part of it."

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com