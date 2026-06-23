Chen Hanwei to donate half of livestream proceeds in appreciation of Guan Huai Fang Shi cover

A twang of nostalgia has turned into a movement of kindness.

When 50 hobby guitarists recently came together to cover the iconic song Guan Huai Fang Shi, local actor Chen Hanwei couldn't help but express his appreciation for the unexpected gesture.

Guan Huai Fang Shi was originally performed by Hanwei and local host Chua Lee Lian for the 1995 film Cupid Love, which the former starred in with Hong Kong actress Athena Chu. Steeped in guitar instrumentals, the song served as the movie's opening theme.

Hanwei, 56, gushed about the song cover to viewers in his June 15 sales livestream on Facebook.

He said: "Today, I came across this group of people on Instagram — Play and Sing Like a Pro in collaboration with @guitarstreet — and they gathered 50 people using the same guitar to sing and play the same song while in different locations."

Recalling that he sang Guan Huai Fang Shi over 30 years ago, Hanwei appeared to be surprised by how many people continue to love the song to this day.

"The fact that they used this song and found so many people to perform this cover, which evokes nostalgia for fans of Guan Huai Fang Shi. They were able to evoke such an emotion and get a whole 50 people in on it — which must've been so difficult to edit."

Moved by their efforts, Hanwei said that he would donate half of the proceeds from his livestream that night to either an old folk's home or a children's home. He specified that those who made contributions by midnight would have their names included in the donation to the respective charity.

"This song has been passed down for so long and its lyrics just happen to be so meaningful, speaking of the ways we care," he added. "They include the use of actions or our words — and today, their actions have inspired me to do this good deed.

"I really want to cry. I'm so moved," he said.

In Play and Sing's social media post, Hanwei voiced his appreciation of their feat. He commented: "So touching! Thanks for creating a beautiful cover this way! I do livestreaming every night, and I've decided to donate some money from my sales to some old folk's homes — I'll put [the donation] under your profile name to thank all of you for your effort and love!"

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On June 17, Hanwei gave an update about the charity movement through his livestream platform 69 Home Live Mall, unveiling the names of those who had joined the cause with their donations. According to his post, 28 people had made purchases during the livestream, with some even making payment before 12am to be eligible for the charity event.

He will share more details at a later time.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com