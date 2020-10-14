Chen Hanwei: My mum is in JB but we cannot wave to each other across the Causeway

Remember that man in Woodlands waving to his family across the Causeway? Seems like that story has stirred up some strong feelings in actor Chen Hanwei.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News recently, the 51-year-old Malaysia-born said he recognises the place the man is at and felt it was an extremely heart-warming and sweet gesture. But he would rather not meet his mother ⁠— who lives in Johor Bahru ⁠— in this manner.

He deadpanned to the Chinese daily: "My mum's vision is not very good. I'm afraid she'll wave to the wrong person."

The actor revealed that he hasn't been home in a long time and he empathises with the man in the video who has a young child.

The border between Johor Bahru and Singapore has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic except for selected travellers under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement.

Hanwei has tried to bring his mother to Singapore but he was not successful. He also considered going over under the RGL scheme but since he doesn't have work in Malaysia, he would have to quarantine himself and he doesn't have enough time for it.

He explained: "If I go back [to Malaysia], I would have to quarantine for 14 days and I can only see my mother for two days. Then I have to quarantine myself for another seven days when I return to Singapore."

Hanwei isn't optimistic about the borders reopening early next year as he told Shin Min: "I think I may not even be able to go back for Chinese New Year, and my good friends in Malaysia already arranged to have reunion dinner together."

Despite the bleak chances, though, he's not giving up. He posted on his Instagram: "I miss my home and my parents. I know I'm not the only one and that there are many others who are working in Singapore and are like me.

"The pandemic has changed the whole world, and I suddenly feel very insignificant. But nonetheless, we have to try our best to do our part and stop the spread.

"I look forward to the borders reopening, so that I can meet my family and have a meal with them during the Chinese New Year. I would be very contented."

