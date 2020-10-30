Chen Hanwei stole a box of toy trains as a kid, and years later, was worried about Mediacorp finding out

As kids, we often made mistakes because we were too young to know right from wrong.

But for local actor Chen Hanwei, it wasn't just immaturity that led him to shoplift.

It was also envy and the fact that he didn't have toys growing up. The 51-year-old — who grew up in Johor Bahru — revealed that the only toys he had were hand-me-downs from his neighbours and relatives. What he got were just bits and bobs — like a head or an arm.

And that was why he stole a box of toy trains from a store called Emporium when he was in primary school, he admitted to local TV host Quan Yi Fong in the latest episode of the meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out.

However, he was caught.

"I stole a box of toy trains because I've always wanted to play with trains. I saw people building train tracks [and letting the train run], and it was really fun. I happily walked out [of the store] when suddenly, someone ran after me and told me to stop. I was so scared shitless. My legs couldn't stop shaking," Hanwei recounted.

He was brought to a cold office and questioned, but he couldn't say anything. He just dug some money out, gave it to the store, and left with the box of toys.

But it wasn't a happy ending either, he recalled, as he didn't dare to play with the toys and threw them out after a few months.

That's not even the kicker. He added that after he joined Star Search in 1988, he had to declare any criminal records before signing the employment contract, and he was so worried that Mediacorp would find out about his dirty deed.

He told Yi Fong: "Wah, limpeh (Hokkien slang referring to yourself in the third person) was scared to death. I was worried they would check with Emporium and find out I stole something. I'm not lying, it's true, Yi Fong. I was so scared that perhaps they wouldn't want to sign me on because I stole a train set."

