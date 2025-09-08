Chen Shucheng, Jesseca Liu, James Seah win at Asian awards show

Our homegrown stars have bagged awards from beyond our shores.

On Sept 4, local actor-host Chen Shucheng was awarded Best Supporting TV Actor in a TV Programme/Series (Silver Award) at the ContentAsia Awards 2025 held in Taipei.

This was for his performance as brothel owner Gao Guangsheng in the Mediacorp drama Unforgivable about the investigation of sexual offences.

Having joined showbiz back in 1971, this achievement marks the 75-year-old's first international accolade in his storied career.

Sharing how he felt with Shin Min Daily News about his win, Shucheng said: "Winning this award at my age is quite precious. It proves that there is no age limit in acting. Everyone has a chance if they land a good role, work hard and deliver a strong performance. That's the charm of the acting profession."

This follows his loss to Chen Hanwei in the Best Supporting Actor category at Mediacorp's Star Awards in July, for their roles in the same drama.

Also winning at the ContentAsia Awards was 46-year-old local actress Jesseca Liu, who took home the Favourite Actress (Singapore) award in the Viewers Choice Winners category for her role in Unforgivable as a police investigator in the Sexual Offences Department.

Local actor James Seah clinched the Favourite Actor (Singapore) award for his role as Ye Tianyong in the Mediacorp drama Another Wok of Life (2025), which also received the Gold Award for Best Drama Series Made for a Single Market in Asia.

Dishing With Chris Lee S2 (2024) won the Silver award for Best Talk Show Made in Asia.

