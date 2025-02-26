Chen Shucheng, Richard Low, Zhu Houren start TikTok page The OG Gang

Local actors Chen Shucheng, Richard Low and Zhu Houren have teamed up and made their debut on TikTok as The OG Gang.

In a TikTok post on Feb 23, the three can be seen in a skit where they are at the Mediacorp cafeteria with Houren, 70, and Richard, 72, almost starting a brawl.

Shucheng, 75, then persuades them: "Don't be like this, harmony brings wealth."

So instead of fighting, they slap their hands together in a friendly gesture.

"What a rare sight of the three of us, let's TikTok!" they said.

Another post yesterday (Feb 25) had the three of them reminiscing about the most memorable local drama they had participated in.

Shucheng shared that it was The Unbeatables (1993) for him, where he played gambler Yan Kun. He shared that he knew how to buy a lottery ticket only after filming the series.

Richard pointed out Super Senior (2015) which starred the three of them and they also learnt scuba diving for the series.

"Age is not a limit, there are some activities for young people that we can still do," he said.

In the series, Richard, Shucheng and Houren play Liu Fugui, Chen Yalai and Zhu Xiangdong respectively. The plot follows the seniors as they pursue their dreams and find new meaning in life in their twilight years.

Richard added that he became interested in the sport after learning it and eventually went on to get an advanced certificate in scuba diving.

Shucheng added that after learning how to scuba dive, he received a commercial deal and "made some money".

While Shucheng didn't mention the advertisement he filmed, he dived at the now-closed attraction Underwater World while holding the Singapore flag in 2015 in celebration of SG50.

