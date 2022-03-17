Chen Xiuhuan Covid-19 free after day 6 but she's not heading out just yet

Being in quarantine for days can feel like a lifetime, and while most of us can't wait to regain our freedom, this local actress has decided to stay indoors for a little longer.

After six days of isolation, Chen Xiuhan is finally Covid-19 free and announced the good news today (March 16) on her Instagram.

She wrote: "Finally passed exams! I am negative! But to be safe, I'll isolate for another two to three days until there's no more faint line before going out!"

Recalling her painful experience, she said: "For the first day or two, the pain in my head and bones was terrible. There was no way to sleep."

Xiuhuan's friends also offered remedies such as gui ling gao (tortoise jelly) and coconut water which she put to use.

She added: "Thank you to the friends who have been cheering me on these past few days. Love you."

Last Saturday, Xiuhan shared that she had tested positive for the virus after experiencing slight headaches a few days prior.

Despite having taken her booster jab, the actress told Shin Min Daily News that her symptoms were still quite severe. She had headaches, sore throat, fever, runny nose and muscle aches.

She said: "Maybe it's because I've been busy at work and have not had enough rest, weakening my immunity, resulting in more symptoms."

PHOTO: Instagram/Chen Xiuhuan

estherlam@asiaone.com