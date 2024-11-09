Chen Xiuhuan and Hong Huifang give off discipline mistress vibes at Denise Camillia Tan's school-themed birthday bash

Birthdays are times for celebration, but also mean you're getting older — so, what better way to commemorate the day than by throwing back to your youth with a school-themed party?

Singapore-based Malaysian actress Denise Camillia Tan turned 32 on Nov 6, and her birthday bash had fellow celebs dressing in their preppy best.

Denise wore a pink chequered jacket and pink skirt over a white shirt and black ribbon, in a nod to Upper East Side queen bee Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCGKDWiS4hS/[/embed]

"Celebrating growth with the people who truly matter just hits different. Everyone absolutely nailed the theme!" she wrote in an Instagram post that day.

She also received a giant pink and white bouquet that matched her outfit and was "so big it felt like a proposal".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCBT69SyCVk/[/embed]

Many of the stars, including Das DD and Hazelle Teo, wore school uniforms, with the group photo showing at least one real school jacket. Others, like Tay Ying and Bryan Foong, opted for a more magical look as Hogwarts students.

Chen Xiuhuan was there to keep her fellow celebs in check, looking stern with glasses and a small cane.

"I took my role as the strict discipline master seriously — alright, class, keep quiet!" the 59-year-old captioned her Instagram post from the event.

In the photos, she can be seen miming caning Denise on the hands, but perhaps the most terrifying detail is the H2 Physics textbook she's carrying.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCIoOIQTTsT/[/embed]

Veteran actress Hong Huifang intended to dress as a student, but ended up giving off discipline mistress vibes as well, she wrote in her own Instagram post.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCGjRIYpNmt/[/embed]

[[nid:709205]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.