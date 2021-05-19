Chen Xiuhuan offers to drive daughter, now a doctor at TTSH, and her colleagues home after they were shunned by drivers

Now that her eldest daughter has graduated from her studies and is gainfully employed, local veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan should be rejoicing and kicking her feet back.

However, Shanisse Tsai, 22, is a medical doctor and now working at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), no less. With the current rise in local Covid-19 cases — 46 in the TTSH cluster as of yesterday (May 18) — Xiuhuan is understandably worried.

Nevertheless, she told 96.3 Hao FM in an interview yesterday: "She's a doctor and this is her calling in life. We can only give her our silent support."

Shanisse has voluntarily reduced contact with her family. Xiuhuan said her daughter would go straight to her room once she returns home from work, and there was even a time when she didn't see Shanisse for over 20 days, despite them living under the same roof.

Like her colleagues, the young houseman also encountered Grab drivers who refused to pick her up, Xiuhuan added.

In a separate interview with 8Days, the 55-year-old said: "After we knew about what had happened, her dad and I offered to ferry her, along with any of her colleagues who couldn't get a ride home after work.

"(Shanisse) turned down our offer as she didn't want to put us at unnecessary risk. Thankfully, the hospital has worked out something and transport is no longer an issue for them."

Yesterday, Xiuhuan posted on Instagram about how the thoughtful girl gave angbaos to her, her father, her grandparents and godmother after receiving her first paycheck.

"I immediately thought that her first salary would all gone because of this! I suppose this is how mothers worry. My heart is filled with happiness and gratitude, my daughter has grown up and is now sensible. I'm almost crying!"

