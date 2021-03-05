Chen Yixin admits to dating local actor Gavin Teo

She didn't have a boyfriend when she was in school because her parents — celebrities Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun — and older brother were very protective of her. Dad only loosened up gradually when she was in polytechnic, 21-year-old Chen Yixin told local media recently.

Maybe that was the cue for young local actor Gavin Teo. Last night, the 26-year-old posted on Instagram a photo of him and Yixin sitting close together with the caption: "Missing this one already."

Yixin replied with a cryptic: "imY22222", which could be deciphered as "I miss you, too".

The romantic PDA proved a bit too much for local actress Eleanor Lee, who jokingly chimed in: "I need to make a police report. Too sweet."

We might have to get used to this, as Yixin confirmed to 8days today (March 5) that she has been dating Gavin for "quite a while already".

However, she added that she's "still not really open to sharing the full details" of their romance, so we'll have to wait for the story.

