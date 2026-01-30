Chen Yixin to hold wardrobe sale on Jan 31

Local model-actress Chen Yixin will be holding a wardrobe sale this Saturday (Jan 31).

The 25-year-old shared on her Instagram Stories on Jan 29 that she'll be holding it with influencer Christabel Chua, also known by her username Bellyjellywelly.

"Up to 80 per cent off shoes, bags, clothing and accessories... These are styling, travel and event pieces that are well-loved, with some almost new," shared Yixin, adding that she will be preparing coffee and tea for those coming.

The sale will be located at 69 Amoy Street, Singapore 069888, from 11am to 4pm. Clothing and shoe sizes range from US size 0 to four and EU 37 to 39 respectively.

Customers are asked to bring their own bag.

Yixin also owns the beachwear brand Beike, which she launched in 2024.

