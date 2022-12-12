Cher's mum dies at 96 after battle with pneumonia

Cher's mum has died aged 96 after a pneumonia battle.

The singer confirmed musician Georgia Holt's passing, which comes months after she was rushed to hospital with the illness, in a tweet on Sunday (Dec 11) morning.

Cher, 76, said "Mom is gone", followed by a frowning emoji.

In September, Cher revealed Georgia was battling a string of health problems, telling fans: "Sorry I've Been MIA. Mom's Been Sick Off and On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She's Getting Better. (sic)"

But she reassured her followers the following day with the message: "Home is the best medicine for her... she's getting better."

Cher has also paid tribute to her friend Tina Turner, who is mourning the death of her son Ronnie aged 62 after a cancer battle.

She tweeted: "My heart is breaking 4 My Beloved Friend, Sister Tina, Rest in Ronnie. (sic)"

Actress, songwriter and model Georgia encouraged her daughter to follow her into showbusiness.

She married and divorced six times, including remarrying her first husband John Sarkisian 19 years after they divorced, before they again split.

Georgia and John had Cher in 1946, with Georgia going on to have another daughter, the actress Georganne LaPiere, with her husband John Southnall.

Cher said in an interview to promote her 2013 documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher: "My mom is exactly like Rocky. She never gives up!"