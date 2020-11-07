Chew Chor Meng was shunned by other kids growing up because he didn't have a father

Growing up in a single-parent household is never easy.

In the latest episode of meWATCH's talkshow Hear U Out, local actor Chew Chor Meng shared his experience growing up without a father and how that impacted his childhood.

The 51-year-old lost his father when he was only nine years old, which caused him to be ridiculed at the playground, he told local host Quan Yi Fong.

“Not long after my father died — I’m not sure why this kid would say that to me — while we were playing, he told me, ‘All the kids at the playground have fathers except you, you’re not fit to play with us’.

“As I walked away, my heart felt like it was aching. My father used to drink a lot, and everyone in the neighbourhood knew him as an alcoholic, so that made me an alcoholic’s son. It wasn't a very nice label to have,” he recalled.

Aside from struggling to fit in, financial difficulties were another issue Chor Meng had to bear on his shoulders after his father’s death.

He had to work a myriad of odd jobs to earn some extra money for the family. He thought back to the time when he was in Primary 2 and sold window-cleaning tools.

When Yi Fong asked whether the primary purpose of his jobs were to help his mother or for his own expenses, Chor Meng said that it was mainly to ease his mother’s burden.

ALSO READ: Chew Chor Meng once joined a gang fight and decided to change his ways after what he saw

His daily allowance at the time was 50 cents, which even back then was insufficient.

He did not want his mother to spend her limited salary on him, so he worked to be self-sufficient and provided for himself as best as he could.

With the money that he tirelessly earned, he saved up and bought char siew rice for himself as a treat.

He added that through his experience from part-time jobs, he has gained a deeper understanding of people.

“I’ve seen people from all walks of life. That taught me a lot about people on a deeper level. I also learnt hard work and perseverance, to be humble, and not to belittle others,” he said.

annatan@asiaone.com