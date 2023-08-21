China noodle stall under fire for leaking footage of Luhan and girlfriend Guan Xiaotong eating

Weibo crashed in 2017 after he introduced his girlfriend, actress Guan Xiaotong, to the public on the platform.

Chinese singer Luhan, formerly a member of K-pop boy band Exo, went viral again on Weibo recently after a video of the two of them was posted last Monday (Aug 14).

In the clip, Luhan, 32, and Xiaotong, 25, could be seen dining together at a roadside noodle stall.

According to the post, a netizen spotted the couple there after Luhan's Chongqing concert in July.

The video has garnered over 11.2 million views.

Dressed in black and white respectively, Xiaotong was eating from Luhan's bowl.

"Although the footage was blurry, the sweetness was overflowing from the screen," wrote the caption.

However, fans noticed something was amiss as the video resolution seemed too low to be taken on a phone camera.

According to fans, the video appeared to be taken from the stall's CCTV footage.

The comment section was filled with angry netizens.

"The owner of this store is unethical. Did you get Luhan's permission? You just released the CCTV footage, it's an invasion of privacy, do you know that?" said one netizen, getting 25,000 likes.

"It's been so long and you still posted the CCTV footage? Can you respect other people's privacy?" said another.

Luhan and Xiaotong reportedly fell in love on the set of the drama Sweet Combat, where they starred as the lead characters.

They were rumoured to have registered their marriage last November, but Xiaotong's father denied the reports shortly after.

