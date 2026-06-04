'Do they think the audience is stupid?' China variety show slammed for editing in seat belts on celebs in van

Chinese variety show This is My Adventure 2 is under fire for a May 29 episode where seat belts were digitally edited onto the cast members during post-production.

The scene which sparked criticism was filmed in a minibus with the 11 cast members onboard. The programme features Ma Jiaqi, Ding Chengxin, Song Yaxuan, Liu Yaowen, Zhang Zhenyuan, Yan Haoxiang and He Junlin from the boy group TNT as well as Yu Yang, Lin Gengxin, Shao Bing and Allen Su.

From the video, it appears only Haoxiang was buckled up while seat belts were digitally edited onto the others.

While some netizens criticised the show for not abiding by road safety laws, others mocked it for how "fake" the seat belts looked.

"It's so fake. They don't have money to buy the upgraded AI software?" said one netizen.

"AI is so powerful, but you edited it like this," remarked another.

Another questioned: "Is the person who Photoshopped it stupid, or do they think the audience is stupid?"

The topic "entire vehicle's seat belts were Photoshopped in" has become a hot discussion on Weibo with 97 million views and 25,000 discussions.

China's traffic authority responds

China's Traffic Administration Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security also released a statement via Weibo about that scene on June 1: "Safety is not something where you put on a show for others… China's road traffic law clearly stipulates that 'drivers and passengers must use seat belts as required when a motor vehicle is in motion.'

"With a considerable number of fans and viewers, the exemplary role of celebrities and variety shows cannot be underestimated. They should strictly set an example in matters involving public interest and public safety, strictly abide by laws and regulations and strictly uphold safety!"

They posted a reminder the next day urging citizens to buckle up.

"Scenes can be reshot, but life doesn't offer second chances. Fastening your seat belt in the car is the true guarantee of a 'one-take' result," it wrote.

While netizens have taken to their Weibo to demand a public apology, This is My Adventure 2 has not responded to the matter as of press time.

According to the synopsis, TNT and the four older brothers form a cross-generational team and embark on a wild wish-fulfilling adventure in the show.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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