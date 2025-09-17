Chinese actor Cheng Yi caught holding script and wearing rubber clogs in period drama The Journey of Legend

Chinese actor Cheng Yi has been trending on social media after sharp-eyed netizens spotted his script on screen in two episodes of the currently airing period drama The Journey of Legend.

Clips uploaded by netizens of a scene in episode 14 show 35-year-old Cheng Yi, who plays the male lead Xiao Qiu Shui, holding a piece of paper with text printed on it and portions highlighted in blue.

Netizens also spotted him wearing rubber clogs in another scene.

In a scene from episode 15, the script could be seen next to the bedding as Xiao Qiu Shui receives an item from someone.

The blunders led netizens to question the team's professionalism.

One netizen wrote: "Why did they still have the script when they started rolling? Are the lines that difficult to remember?"

"Just memorise your lines brother," added another.

The drama follows Xiao Ming Ming, a laid-back individual who escapes reality through writing and tells the story of Xiao Qiu Shui, an impulsive swordsman who grows into a noble hero guided by loyalty and righteousness. It also stars Gulnezer Bextiyar and Eleanor Lee.

The Journey of Legend is streaming on Viu.

[[nid:722782]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com