Chinese actor rescued from human trafficking ring says he was forced to train as scammer in Myanmar

Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was rescued from a human trafficking ring yesterday (Jan 7), has claimed that he was forced to train as a scammer while in Myanmar.

The 31-year-old, also known as Xing Xing, returned to Thailand last evening and met with Thai police to recount his experience, according to reports by local media.

Wang Xing had travelled to Bangkok on Jan 3, after being told by a Chinese compatriot that he had successfully auditioned for a film role and would be filming there.

He remained in contact with his girlfriend, known only as Jia Jia, while allegedly travelling to the film set, but lost contact with her after sending an SOS message.

Jia Jia and Wang Xing's brother then sought help from authorities and the Chinese embassy in Thailand and also travelled to Bangkok on Jan 6 to file a report with the Thai police.

Wang Xing was found in Myawaddy, a town in Myanmar, yesterday.

Bangkok Post reported yesterday that Wang Xing had left the Bangkok airport in a car sent by the Chinese compatriot, which took him to the border town of Mae Sot.

Wang Xing told the police at the meeting that he was picked up by someone at Mae Sot and he crossed the border to Myanmar by boat, Thai PBS reported.

"I knew I was being tricked when I was taken across the border, but I didn't dare to resist," he reportedly told the police.

Thai media Khaosod English wrote that Wang Xing said he was forced to train as a scammer and learnt to type fraudulent messages targeting the Chinese people while he was in Myawaddy.

He also shared that he was not physically harmed, adding that the red patches seen on his left leg — which sparked concern among netizens that he was injured — are actually a birthmark.

The report also claimed that when the Thai authorities conducted the rescue operation to retrieve Wang Xing, he was found in a location with 50 Chinese nationals. It is not known what happened next to the latter.

Speaking to the Thai media after the meeting, Wang Xing said in English: "Thank you to the Thai government and the prime minister for helping me to return to Thailand so that I have the chance to go back to my country. I really appreciate it.

"I also want to say that Thailand is very safe, I want to come back again [in the future], everything here is good."

He also repeated his statement in Mandarin, urging others not to worry.

Wang Xing will assist in police investigations in Bangkok on suspected human trafficking, before the Chinese embassy in Thailand arranges for his return to China, Thai PBS wrote in a separate report.

