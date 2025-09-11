Chinese actor Yu Menglong reportedly dies aged 37, rumoured to have fallen from height

Chinese actor Yu Menglong reportedly died today (Sept 11) at the age of 37.

Rumours of his death started this morning when a paparazzi posted about his death on Weibo.

The now-deleted post reads: "Yu Menglong, who acted in Eternal Love (2017) and Go Princess Go (2015), died in Beijing today after falling from height. Insiders revealed he had a gathering at a friend's home with about five or six others on Sept 10 and went into a room to sleep at 2am and locked the door.

"When his friends were leaving the flat this morning at 6am, they couldn't find him and only discovered his body on the ground floor. A resident who was walking their dog contacted the police, who have ruled out any criminality and investigations are ongoing."

The post created a buzz on Chinese social media as fans flocked to Menglong and his management team's social media accounts asking them to respond immediately.

Menglong's name also topped Weibo's entertainment hot search chart since noon, with several netizens claiming they lived nearby and saw police near the said building this morning.

Chinese online news publication Chengdu.cn reported this afternoon they received confirmation from the estate management that there was a case of death from fall from height but couldn't confirmed if the deceased was an actor. The publication added they had also contacted the police but were told "specific details [about the case] cannot be announced to the public yet".

The paparazzi who started the rumour then made another post, intending to confirm it.

In the now-deleted post, they wrote: "I visited the estate where the incident occurred and saw that the window mesh of a flat on the fifth floor was torn. Thereafter, I interviewed a staff member of the estate who confirmed the deceased is actor Yu Menglong and the incident happened at around 5am on Sept 11. Menglong fell from the fifth floor, hit the cement ground and died instantly."

While Menglong's followers are concerned about his situation, there is still no response from his management team at press time.

Menglong started out in Chinese showbiz by participating in talent reality show My Show! My Style! in 2007. He made his acting debut in the short film The Little Prince in 2011, but only gained recognition for his performance as the ninth prince in costume drama Go Princess Go in 2015.

Over the years, he appeared in many Chinese dramas including Eternal Love (2017), The Legend of White Snake (2019), The Love Lasts Two Minds (2020), The Moon Brightens for You (2020), Love Game in Eastern Fantasy (2024) and was last seen in Feud (2025).

[[nid:722486]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com