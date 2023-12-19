Chinese actress trips twice in 1 minute, suffers nosebleed on Tencent Video All Star Night red carpet

They say beauty is pain, and this Chinese actress fully embraced that at the Tencent Video All Star Night on Sunday (Dec 17).

Shang Qi, also known as Bolla, attended the awards show, showing up in a gorgeous dress with a corset top and full ball skirt on the red carpet.

What caught the attention of netizens however was not the white sparkly gown but a mishap.

Within a minute of stepping onto the red carpet, the 28-year-old tripped twice, even suffering a nosebleed.

She remained calm and composed nevertheless, continuing to pose for photos after wiping off the dripping blood.

Bolla made a post on Weibo yesterday after trending on the social media platform, explaining what happened and attaching a video of the incident.

"I never imagined that one day I would turn up second on Weibo Hot Searches and first on the Entertainment list", she wrote.

She added how she put on her makeup at 4.30am and had it on for seven hours, staying outdoors for photo shoots.

After returning to her hotel, Bolla recalled how staff came to pick her up, and she didn't even have time to put on her shoes.

[[nid:663172]]

"I ran crazily to the parking lot barefooted wearing a 20kg dress, tripped many times and picked myself up and continued running.

"I only had time to put on my 20cm-high heels when I was in the car. My mother, who is very old, was very worried about me and ran after me. It tired her out so much that she couldn't even stand up straight at night."

It seems like Bolla took the red carpet mishap in stride as she made another post a few hours later, adding photos of her outfit and a selfie of herself with a tissue stuffed up her nose.

"I thought that many people would scold me for the nosebleed incident, but netizens were super concerned about me, leaving me surprised and moved," she wrote, thanking the public for their concern.

She shared how Tencent staff helped her with the nosebleed and arranged for her to see a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner.

"I hadn't slept for a few days in a row, and my skin is prone to allergies. I was worried that I wouldn't look beautiful on the red carpet, so I've been taking allergy medicine recently."

Netizens in the comments section sent Bolla their well-wishes.

"Sister, pay attention to your health and take a good rest," commented one.

Another told her not to "work too hard."

[[nid:663668]]

The awards ceremony saw big stars in attendance, such as Dilraba Dilmurat, Wang Yibo, Zhao Lusi, Dylan Wang and Kai Xu.

Yang Zi and Yu Hewei won best drama actress and actor while Lusi and Kai clinched the most popular drama actress and actor overseas.

Lusi and Zhang Wanyi took home the most popular drama actress and actor award while the honours for the most popular movie actor and actress went to Wang Yibo and Jin Chen.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDcAxVc42Pw[/embed]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.