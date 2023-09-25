Chinese actress Zhao Lusi attacked by pigeons while in Milan for fashion week

Feeding wild animals might make for nice photos - think pigeons in Europe or the deers in Nara, Japan - but do it with caution.

Up-and-coming Chinese actress Zhao Lusi attended the Milan Fashion Week recently and shared a series of photos of herself feeding pigeons on Weibo last Saturday (Sept 23).

In the first photo, a pigeon lands on the 24-year-old's outstretched hand while she looks calm and ethereal, but then disaster strikes.

The next few photos show another pigeon landing aggressively on her hand while Lusi's face appears contorted in fear. She even added a crying effect below her eyes in one of the photos.

The wacky post has garnered over 43,700 likes and 73,000 comments at the time of writing, with many netizens laughing and commenting that she is cute.

Other than being terrorised by pigeons, Lusi also went sightseeing in Milan, posting photos of herself on the streets and outside Duomo di Milano.

Lusi gained acclaim for her role in Oh! My Emperor in 2018, receiving the Best Newcomer Award at the 2019 Golden Bud Network Film and Television Festival. In 2020, she won Best Actress at Hengdian Film and TV Festival of China for her role in The Romance of Tiger and Rose.

Most recently this year, Lusi acted alongside Chen Zheyuan in the web series Hidden Love, which was released on both Youku and Netflix.

