Chinese company allegedly owes G.E.M. $3.3m in appearance fees

China – Hong Kong singer G.E.M., who is known for hits such as City Zoo and Full Stop, has reportedly been owed appearance fees totalling 16.3 million yuan (S$3.3 million) by a Chinese company.

According to Chinese media reports, court documents show that Hummingbird Music, the 31-year-old’s former label, has sued Shanghai Canxing Culture & Media, a company which operates entertainment businesses, such as television programme and music production.

The reason for the lawsuit is that Shanghai Canxing Culture & Media had invited G.E.M. to be part of the music variety show Heroes Of Remix in April 2016. In all, she appeared in three episodes, which aired in July 2016.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong singer G.E.M. finds herself needing oxygen while performing in Genting

Shanghai Canxing Culture & Media had asked G.E.M. to record the programme in advance, citing a tight schedule. But even after the recording, the company did not sign a contract with Hummingbird Music, it was alleged, and no remuneration was paid.

In 2018, Hummingbird Entertainment and the singer filed a lawsuit, which was dismissed by a court in Beijing. However, the court found that there was a breach of contract.

Because the lawsuit’s amount exceeds 10 million yuan, it was ruled that the case should be transferred to the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court. Lianhe Zaobao reported that it would likely take some time for a verdict to be reached. G.E.M. left Hummingbird Music in 2019.

According to Taiwan’s Next Apple News, Taiwanese model-actress Lin Chi-ling had a similar experience. She filmed two episodes of the Chinese variety show Go Fighting! in July 2017, but did not receive remuneration amounting to 4 million yuan for a long time.

She filed a lawsuit and it was only in November 2021 that Lin won the case.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.