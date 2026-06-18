Chinese regulators clear Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, source says

LOS ANGELES — Chinese regulators have cleared the US$110 billion (S$141.6 billion) merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The antitrust ruling comes on the heels of similar approvals from the US Department of Justice, and a number of other countries, including Australia, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia. China, where both Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery release films, also needed to sign off on the deal.

The EU has yet to weigh in on the combination.

China has been a diminishing source of revenue for Hollywood, as its domestic movie industry matures.

Some films, like Warner Bros's 2023 film Meg 2: The Trench, grossed $53.3 million in China during its opening weekend.

However, Paramount's 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, was never released — a casualty of heightened tensions between the US and China.

News of the approval was first reported by Semafor.

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