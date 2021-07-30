Chinese singer Li Quan becomes first time dad at 52

Li Quan surprised all his fans after he announced that he has become a dad for the first time.

The Chinese singer uploaded two pictures on his Weibo account. In one picture, fans can see a sleeping baby, in another, they can see Li Quan's picture from his childhood, in the same pose.

PHOTO: Weibo/James Li

The 52-year-old singer captioned the picture: "The second wave is following [in the footsteps] of the first."

This took everyone by surprise because the public was not aware that he is in a relationship.

While the post itself had very little information about the new child, fans were quick to figure out that it was Li Quan's way of announcing that he'd become a father.

Li Quan's celeb friends congratulate the new dad

It seems that not only his fans, but his celeb friends were also kept in the dark.

Ding Wei, a Chinese singer commenting below his post said, "Wow, your skill when it comes to keeping a secret [is amazing], congrats."

Others also desperately tried to find out more information about the child and pointed that the baby appeared to be less than a month old.

Li Quan kept his love life under wraps

The singer has always been very secretive about his love life.

The only relationship that he made public was with Chinese host Ke Lan. They dated each other for 7 years before separating in 2007.

In April 2007, Li was photographed with Zhao Wei and it sparked several romance rumours. But both of them denounced them and stated that they were as close as brothers and sisters.

He was also photographed embracing Zhu Zhu in the street late at night in 2017, but there was nothing more to it.

The mystery of his love life always made his fans curious to know more. And now this latest announcement has left people wondering about the mystery woman.

Even so, having a baby is always good news, no matter if the news is hidden or shared publicly from the start.

Especially if you are Li Quan and have faced many hardships in life, this development would seem like the best gift!

How Li Quan reclaimed his life

As you may recall, last year, Li returned to the music industry following a temporary absence due to knee surgery.

He came out with a bang, with five new songs for his new album Decameron and three representative pieces especially composed for the MISA show.

PHOTO: Weibo/James Li

According to reports, the singer had shared that his injury was the low point in his life. So he decided to find himself again and went to live in Zhujiajiao, a Watertown on the outskirts of Shanghai.

He rented a house with his friends. On most days, he would wake up at 6 am and then take a walk along the lake, buy fresh vegetables at the market, cook lunch and then play the piano till midnight. He also loved spending his time meditating.

He is doing quite well now and with a baby in tow, there is no end to happiness for Li Quan.

All the best to the new dad!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.