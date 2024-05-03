Chinese star Gulnezer Bextiyar spotted at Marina Bay Sands, believed to be here for filming

If you saw a svelte woman strutting at Marina Bay Sands yesterday (May 2) like it's her runway, making people turn their heads to admire her twice, you might have met Chinese actress Gulnezer Bextiyar.

The Xinjiang beauty, who turned 32 yesterday, was spotted by netizens celebrating her birthday in Singapore.

In a Xiaohongshu post yesterday, a netizen posted a video of Gulnezer walking hand-in-hand with another woman, believed to be her friend, at The Shoppes at MBS.

She wore a yellow dress and handbag reportedly from the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), paired with heels.

The netizen wrote in the caption: "She is really fair and slender in person and eye-catching. I am really lucky!"

In addition to celebrating her birthday, Gulnezer also met up with the other members of the Chinese travel reality TV show Divas Hit the Road — Good Friends, who arrived in Singapore today for filming.

She was seen at Changi Airport Terminal 2 this afternoon wearing a black dress, red hat and boots with two luggage in tow.

Fans gathered around her as she was seen walking in the airport towards the arrival hall.

A few minutes later, Chinese actress Jiang Shuying and Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin were seen walking out of the arrival hall with Gulnezer following closely behind.

Other cast members of the variety show who arrived in Singapore today are Chinese actors Qin Lan, Han Dongjun and Zhao Zhaoyi and Chinese singer Dany Lee, who were spotted together at a China airport this morning.

Divas Hit the Road is a reality TV show which gathers seven to eight celebrities to travel to different cities around the world with limited funds while they bond with each other during the trip.

The broadcast date for their episode in Singapore is not available yet, but other episodes are available on the China Hunan TV official YouTube channel.

