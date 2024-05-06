Chinese stars Gulnezer Bextiyar, Ding Chengxin, Qin Lan and others explore Singapore for reality show

Over the past weekend (May 4 and 5), you might have seen huge crowds gathering at some touristy spots in Singapore and wondered what was going on.

It turns out that the Chinese travel reality TV show Divas Hit the Road — Good Friends is filming here.

The show, which will feature Chinese actors Gulnezer Bextiyar, Qin Lan, Jiang Shuying, Han Dongjun and Zhao Zhaoyi, Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin and Chinese singer Dany Lee for the episodes in Singapore, centres around them travelling together with limited funds while they bond during the trip.

Here are some of the places they were seen at.

Jewel Canopy Park

After Gulnezer, 32, who was first spotted by netizens at Marina Bay Sands on May 2, met up with the other cast members of the show — collectively known as Hua Shao Tuan — at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on May 3 to much fanfare, they were seen walking to Jewel, where they visited the Canopy Park.

In one of the fan-cams, Dongjun, 31, is seen taking a selfie with the other members and they also did a jump together, seemingly to film the opening scene for their Singapore trip.

Later, they were also spotted playing at the bouncing net while they explored the garden.

Singapore Flyer

Members of the show were also seen at the Singapore Flyer on the evening of May 3.

Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood

When Bolin, 40, Gulnezer, Qin Lan, 44, and the others appeared at Michelin Bib Gourmand eatery Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood at Geylang on the night of May 3, a lot of fans were waiting for them and some cheered as they were ushered to their seats.

Most of them had their mobile phones out while they snapped footage of the celebrities, while others admired their good looks.

Sentosa

On the same night, fans also saw them at Sentosa, where they reportedly dined at Ola Beach Club at Fort Siloso Beach. They were also seen taking a stroll after their meal and reportedly spent the night at Hotel Ora at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

On May 4, the members were also seen playing at Adventure Cove at RWS.

Singapore Zoo

Although it rained heavily on May 4, it didn't stop the members from visiting the Singapore Zoo, where they were spotted going to the Malayan Tiger Exhibit and observing the giraffes, among others, on a guided tour. Bolin was seen ordering food at the eatery later.

They also took photos at the tortoise exhibit.

A netizen also saw Qin Lan, Dany and Zhaoyi at the souvenir shop.

Jumbo Seafood Riverwalk

A visit to Singapore wouldn't be complete without trying the local crab dishes and that was what the team did. They visited Jumbo Seafood Riverwalk on the night of May 4 and dined in a private room.

According to fan-cams, most diners were in awe as they walked into the restaurant.

328 Katong Laksa

On May 5, the team had their breakfast at 328 Katong Laksa at East Coast Road and were seen dressed in traditional Peranakan outfits to take photos together on the same day.

Liao Fan Hawker Chan

That evening, Hua Shao Tuan enjoyed their dinner at former one-star Michelin chicken rice eatery Liao Fan Hawker Chan on Smith Street.

They were joined by Chinese idol-actor Ding Chengxin, who arrived in Singapore on the afternoon of May 5.

Fans of the 22-year-old, who is a member of the Chinese boy band Teens in Times (TNT), waited eagerly at Changi Airport Terminal 1 as early as three hours before his scheduled arrival time. However, they were later told that he had left through the VIP exit.

Despite that, some of them still managed to capture photos of him walking inside the terminal when he arrived here.

At the end of their shoot in Chinatown, Dongjun piggy-backed Chengxin to their car.

Gulnezer was spotted at Changi Airport this afternoon (May 6), while the other members of the Hua Shao Tuan will complete their filming in Singapore reportedly on May 9.

The broadcast date for their episode in Singapore is not available yet, but other episodes are available on the China Hunan TV official YouTube channel.

