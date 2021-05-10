Chinese supermodel Ming Xi and Hong Kong actress Jennifer Shum announce pregnancy news

The rumours are true, Hong Kong actress Jennifer Shum really is pregnant.

Early last month, the 32-year-old announced that she would be leaving her long-running drama series Come Home Love: Lo and Behold for six months, sparking talk that she is expecting.

On Mother's Day yesterday (May 9), she confirmed it in an Instagram post: "It's no longer a secret anymore! There's really a five-month-old baby nudging me inside my tummy."

Jennifer, who married her non-celebrity boyfriend in November last year, added she and her husband decided to make the announcement only after all of their baby's health check results are normal.

She added: "Husband and I cannot be grateful, happy, and lucky enough to meet our little-mini-we in less than five months' time. Possibly the most precious gift for us this year, and we are truly excited to become parents."

Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, 32, also shared good news on Weibo yesterday. She posted two photos: one of husband Mario Ho and their young son Ronaldo holding a small bouquet of flowers, and another of two bouquets.

"I can receive two bouquets on Mother's Day in the future," she wrote.

Mario — who is the son of late Macau billionaire Stanley Ho — said in response: "My status in the family will be lowered again!"

ALSO READ: Heartbreaking: Hong Kong model Leanne Fu goes for induced abortion after baby found to have rare genetic disorder

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com