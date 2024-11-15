Chingmy Yau's daughter Ayla visits Selangor princess in Malaysia, gets private visit to official palace

Distance isn't a problem for these two friends.

Ayla Sham, influencer and daughter of Hong Kong former actress Chingmy Yau, recently visited Tengku Zatashah, the daughter of Selangor's sultan, in Malaysia.

The latter made a series of Instagram posts starting from Nov 13, where she welcomed 23-year-old Ayla.

"Finally reunited! Welcome to Malaysia my meimei (younger sister)," wrote Zatashah, 51.

The two were guests at the same fashion event in Hong Kong back in June, and it was assumed that they first met there.

Ayla had interviewed Zatashah and called her jiejie (older sister) at the time.

In September, they also attended the Singapore Grand Prix together.

In another post, Zatashah explained Ayla was there to help her distribute food from Kechara Soup Kitchen in Kuala Lumpur.

"My meimei Ayla who flew all the way from Hong Kong… We handed out warm cooked meals, buns, biscuits, oranges and water. She's always said that she'd like to join me," said Zatashah.

"As our clients said to you, 'Doh jyeh leng lui'."

Zatashah also uploaded Instagram Stories from their day at the soup kitchen, captioning them with "sisters" and "girl power".

In a video taken by Justin Cheah, the marketing director of Kechara, they were conversing about Chingmy.

"Who isn't a fan of her mum?" said Zatashah, to which Ayla replied with a raised hand: "I'm a fan of my mum!"

The former remarked that Chingmy is "so beautiful" and told Ayla: "You look so much like your mum."

Yesterday, Zatashah shared photos from their dinner and private visit to the official palace Istana Alam Shah in Klang, Selangor.

