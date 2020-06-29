Chiwetel Ejiofor will return for new Doctor Strange movie

Chiwetel Ejiofor has confirmed that he will return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The 42-year-old actor has revealed that he is set to reprise the role as villain Baron Karl Mordo in the follow-up to the 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

Ejiofor added that the movie is hoping to begin production in the near future.

The 12 Years A Slave star told Screen Rant: "We're hoping to start pretty soon is what I can tell you. So, you know, as soon as possible. We're all really excited to get going and cracking with it. I can't wait."

The blockbuster - which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character - will be directed by Sam Raimi after Scott Derrickson left the project.

Sam, 60, revealed that Doctor Strange was one of his favourite superheroes as a child.

He said: "I loved Doctor Strange as a kid.

"He was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was probably number five for me for great comic book characters. He was so original."

Sam previously helmed the Spider-Man trilogy and explained how he had referred to Doctor Strange in 2004's Spider-Man 2.

He explained: "When we had that moment in the Spider-Man movie, I had no idea we'd be making a Doctor Strange movie.

"So it was really funny to me also, coincidentally that line was in the first Spider-Man movie ... I wish I had the foresight to know I was going to be involved in the project."

Scott, who directed the original, is serving as an executive producer and gave Sam his seal of approval.

He tweeted: "I've worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."