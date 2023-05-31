'I want to choose wisely so that my younger self would be proud': Hong Ling reflects on life through past and future choices

Life may be a myriad of many things and difficult to pin down, but Hong Ling seems to have a grasp on what she hopes to achieve.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 30), she shared her thoughts on life, simplified through some of the choices that she can and cannot make.

The 28-year-old actress began by listing three things that no individual can choose for themselves: the conditions of their birth, their genetic makeup and the inevitability of death.

"You can't choose not to be born, you can't choose your parents, you can't choose to be born rich or poor and you can't choose the time and place of your birth," she opined.

Addressing a person's "essential makeup", she stated: "You can't choose your core personality or basic temperament, your innate abilities, DNA, size or features, et cetera."

Additionally, people "can't choose not to die" and when death inexorably takes us, the specifics surrounding it may not completely be within our control, either.

However, life isn't just a series of disorderly decisions made without our consent — Hong Ling also presented some more governable aspects of life.

Friends, for instance, are something that the individual can choose, according to her.

A person's occupation can also be pursued based on their "strengths and their passion", Hong Ling asserted.

"Your hobbies: choose your recreation well — [it should be] what rejuvenates and enriches your soul," she said, adding that people ought to "choose their coping strategy wisely".

She added: "I want to choose wisely so that my younger self would be proud, and my future self would be grateful."

Other local stars, including her fiance Nick Teo and veteran actress Cynthia Koh, expressed their support for Hong Ling.

Netizens also left comments agreeing with Hong Ling, with one also stating that they intend to be "proud of themself no matter what mistakes they've done".

While others were reflecting on their lives, however, actor Edwin Goh might have been more keen on his reflection in the mirror and jokingly commented: "My essential makeup would be a sunblock and Dior foundation."

Hong Ling replied in surprise: "Mine too!"

