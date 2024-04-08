'Chow Yun Fat kept a photo of us in his wallet': Carol Cheng explains why to Carina Lau on talk show

When Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat worked with Hong Kong actress-host Carol Cheng between 1979 and 1981, they often played love interests in TVB dramas, including The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1979), The Brothers (1980) and The Fate (1981).

Carol, who was a guest in the latest episode of Carina Lau's talk show Jia Ren Zi You Yue last Thursday (April 4), spoke about their relationship.

"Yun Fat kept a photo of us in his wallet," said the 66-year-old veteran.

When Carina, 58, asked if Carol had a crush on him then, Carol quickly replied in the negative.

She explained that both of them knew the importance of the dramas they starred in, so he kept a photo of them together in his wallet to keep himself in character.

"Once he opened up his wallet, he would see both of us. He was very into his characters and not in love with me!" she laughed.

Carol added: "We were partners in a drama."

In an interview in 2018, Yun Fat, 68, said that Carol was one of his most memorable leading ladies: "Every day when I opened my eyes, I would see Carol. She was my friend, girlfriend and wife."

Carol and Carina also clarified a long-time rumour that they were at loggerheads while filming Hong Kong drama The Feud of Two Brothers (1998).

"This rumour has been talked about for decades and some of it is exaggerated, such as how I was mad at you. There were even some reports that I slapped you!" Carol said.

She explained that they worked in difficult conditions then and were losing sleep.

Once, there was a scene where all the actors had to be present and Carol noticed that Carina wasn't around at the reporting time.

"I said to you, 'What was your call time?' Maybe someone overheard and magnified the situation," she explained, as Carina agreed.

Carina added: "I was too young then. I also didn't realise the meaning behind your words. I feel that you are someone who is very punctual and would request that everyone in the production team be punctual. This is a virtue."

She also recounted another incident on the set of the same drama, where they were doing rehearsals and Carina had no idea what she was supposed to say.

"You told me, 'Have you ever seen your own lines?'" Carina recalled. She admitted to Carol on the talk show that she didn't read her lines and knew that the latter would have remembered hers beforehand.

Carina added those two incidents taught her important lessons.

"I must thank you for it. You are my role model." she added.

