Chow Yun Fat reunites with child actor from God of Gamblers Returns after 32 years

Chow Yun Fat had a reunion with Chinese former child actor Xie Miao while the latter was promoting his latest action film The Furious in Hong Kong recently.

In videos uploaded to Douyin and Weibo on May 29, the 71-year-old veteran Hong Kong actor, affectionately known as Fat Gor, is seen entering the event venue and greeting Xie Miao warmly.

The 42-year-old, who is also known as Mo Tse and now a martial arts actor, looks visibly surprised before they embrace each other.

As they pull away to look at each other, Yun Fat told him they had worked together in the movie God of Gamblers Returns (1994), patting him on his cheeks as Xie Miao said: "I haven't seen you for a long time."

In a separate video, Yun Fat is heard asking if Xie Miao remembers him, with the latter replying: "Of course I remember you."

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-Fai, 68, is also seen at the event and they took photos together.

The three of them had worked together in the action-comedy film God of Gamblers Returns — a sequel to God of Gamblers (1989) — where Yun Fat played Gao Jin, a skilled gambler who is retired after the events in the first film, but is forced to return for revenge after the death of his wife and unborn child.

Tony played hustler Xiao Fangfang while Xie Miao played Haiyuan, the rebellious and quick-witted son of a Chinese gang leader.

In another video, Xie Miao thanks Yun Fat for his advice to him then.

He said in a separate interview: "Fat Gor wanted me to return to school to study, which allowed me to experience life as a regular person. Because an actor needs to be grounded and that is very crucial [in shaping] who I am today.

"Even if I get to choose again, I wouldn't hesitate to study."

Xie Miao had also acted alongside Chinese martial arts actor Jet Li, playing his son in Hong Kong action films The New Legend of Shaolin (1994) and My Father Is a Hero (1995).

According to reports, Yun Fat once visited Xie Miao on the set of the latter film and gave him an ang bao containing HK$5,000 (S$818) to encourage him to return to school.

He did so after 1995 and only resumed his acting career in 2006 after graduating from Capital University of Physical Education and Sports.

The Furious will be released in Singapore theatres on June 11. After Wang Wei's (Xie Miao) daughter is kidnapped by a criminal network and he receives no help from the corrupt police, he sets out on a rampage to find her himself. His only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim) — a relentless journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. Fueled by a furious vengeance, the unlikely duo ruthlessly fight the kidnappers.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com