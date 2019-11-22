Chris Brown reportedly welcomes second child

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Chris Brown has reportedly become a father for the second time.

The 30-year-old rapper - who already has five-year-old daughter Royalty with his former partner Nia Guzman - is believed to have welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Chris and Ammika are yet to confirm the news, but sources reported the news to Page Six.

Whilst the former couple haven't publicly spoken about their tot's rumoured birth, they have both taken to social media to post cryptic messages, which fans of the No Guidance hitmaker believe could be about their new arrival.

Ammika posted on her Instagram story on Thursday (Nov 21): "I was in love, when I first saw you."

And Chris shared an image of himself with the caption "11-20-2019", which fans believe is his son's birth date, as well as a second image of himself wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the word "born".

The news comes after it was reported in August that the pair were due to welcome a baby boy, following their split earlier this year.

It was also claimed at the time that Ammika and Chris are "are getting along well" and Chris is looking after her "financially, medically and emotionally".

In June, Chris hinted at his baby news on social media, referring to Ammika as his "baby mama".

Meanwhile, last year, Chris agreed to "significantly" increase his child support payments to Nia Guzman.

The 'Loyal' hitmaker had been paying his former partner $2,500 (S$3,405) a month to support their daughter Royalty, and he agreed to increase the sum considerably following months of discussions in mediation.

The musician reportedly also agreed to buy a house for Nia and to pay over $100,000 of her legal fees.

