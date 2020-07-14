Chris Colfer and Glee cast leave tributes to Naya Rivera

Chris Colfer and the Glee cast have left tributes to Naya Rivera, who has died aged 33.

The Glee alum - who played Kurt Hummel in the musical drama series - paid tribute to his good friend, after it was confirmed her body had been discovered in Lake Piru, California, where she went missing a few days ago.

Chris wrote on Instagram: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarise a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone?

"If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humour were unmatched.

"Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark.

"She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honour and a suit of armour.

"Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."

And Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred as Tina Cohen-Chang on the show, spoke of how much Naya "shined on stage" and "radiated with love".

Posting on her Instagram page, she shared: "There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a lightning force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room.

"You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I cannot believe I took for granted that you'd always be here.

"Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humour, light and loyalty live on.

"You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already."

Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester in Glee, wrote on Twitter: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

Actress Viola Davis also shared a tribute for Naya, writing: "Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man ... can we have a "Do Over" of 2020. The loss is too much."

Singer Bebe Rexha shared: "This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart.

"My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I'm lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace."

FOX, who broadcasted Glee, also paid tribute to the late actress.

In a statement, they wrote: "Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do. This is such a terrible tragedy.

"We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to Glee, from the first episode to the last.

"Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya's family, friends and young son."