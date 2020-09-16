Chris Evans addresses explicit photo he accidentally shared

Hollywood star Chris Evans has broken his silence after he accidentally leaked an explicit picture last weekend.

The Captain America actor trended on social media after a man's private parts were seen in one of the photos he shared on Instagram.

Evans, 39, took to Twitter on Tuesday (Sept 15) and wrote: "Now that I have your attention... vote Nov 3rd!!!"

https://twitter.com/ChrisEvans/status/1305681183129436161

He included a face-palm emoji and a shrug emoji in the post to his 14 million followers.

The actor, who also played Human Torch in the superhero film Fantastic Four (2005), was referring to the United States presidential election in November, where President Donald Trump is running against former US vice-president Joe Biden.

Evans is a vocal critic of Mr Trump and supported former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

