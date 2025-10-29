Chris Evans becomes a dad for first time

Chris Evans has become a dad for the first time.

The 44-year-old actor and his wife Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child together, TMZ reports.

Alba — who married Chris in 2023 — gave birth to their baby on Friday (Oct 24) in Massachusetts.

The couple have always made a concerted effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and neither of them have made any public comments since the birth of their child.

The Captain America star previously revealed that he had a long-term ambition to start a family.

Chris — who was first linked to Alba in 2022 — told People: "That's absolutely something I want, wife, kids, building a family.

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

Despite this, Chris admitted that he was always likely to keep personal news to himself.

He explained: "Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends."

He also explained that he was ready to take a step back from Hollywood and focus on other things in his life.

He said: "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

Meanwhile, Chris was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, and he previously admitted that it was a strange accolade to receive.

He told the magazine: "My mum will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

Chris actually struggled to discuss his own good looks with the magazine.

He said: "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

