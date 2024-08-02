Award Banner
Chris Evans calls Marvel return in Deadpool and Wolverine 'a dream come true'

PUBLISHED ONAugust 02, 2024 2:51 AM

Chris Evans says playing Johnny Storm/ Human Torch again in Deadpool and Wolverine was "a dream come true".

The 43-year-old Marvel star - who is also known for playing Captain America in the MCU - was thrilled to get to play the Fantastic Four co-founder again in the blockbuster and has thanked Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and director Shawn Levy for making an "incredible movie".

Sharing a snap of the four of them on set, Chris wrote on his Instagram Story: "Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!

"They're three of the nicest guys you'll ever meet.

"Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen.

"Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he'll always have a special place in my heart."

Chris played the superhero in 2005's Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer in 2007.

Deadpool and Wolverine also features cameos from Channing Tatum (Remy LeBeau/ Gambit), Tom Holland's brother Harry Holland (Haroldpool) and Wrexham footballer Paul Mullin (Welshpool).

Meanwhile, Ryan just hailed Channing as a "once-in-a-generation talent".

He wrote on X: "Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He's not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely good man. I know what it feels like to will a character into existence and Chan did just that. Then he put the most vivid/ authentic version of the character onscreen. (sic)"

Earlier this week, Channing admitted that he owes Ryan a debt of gratitude.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to praise his showbiz pal, thanking Ryan for believing in him.

Channing wrote on Instagram: "I sat in the audience when Ryan showed his first peek of Deadpool 1 to the world and I think I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy s*** you did it man. It's perfect.

"I didn't know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan.

"I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I'm not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy. (sic)"

The Magic Mike star is proud to appear in the new Deadpool movie.

He said: "All things happen for a reason. I'm so grateful to be in this movie. It's a masterpiece in my opinion."

