Chris Evans takes on the torch of Buzz Lightyear in Origin movie, coming 2022

From a badass mass of flames to a shield-wielding superhero, Chris Evans is making our childhoods all scream. In 2022, he is set to do that once again, but this time as Buzz Lightyear of Toy Story fame.

The 39-year-old actor will be lending his voice to star as the iconic space cop in Lightyear, an upcoming animated movie by Disney Pixar. Announced at the recent Disney Investors Day, Lightyear follows the origins of the titular Buzz as he rises up the ranks of Star Command. The movie will premiere in theatres on June 17, 2022.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

Aside from Lightyear, Disney Pixar also announced Turning Red, an animated feature film directed by Domee Shi, who directed the iconic short film Bao in 2018, which released alongside Incredibles 2.

Director of the Academy Award-winning short Bao, Domee Shi, brings us Turning Red. Meet Mei: she experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda. Turning Red comes to theaters March 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2s5NgzqBHP — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Turning Red follows the story of Mei, a teenager who somehow has the ability to transform into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. The movie will release in theatres on March 11, 2022.

