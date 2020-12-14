Chris Evans takes on the torch of Buzz Lightyear in Origin movie, coming 2022

From a badass mass of flames to a shield-wielding superhero, Chris Evans is making our childhoods all scream. In 2022, he is set to do that once again, but this time as Buzz Lightyear of Toy Story fame.
The 39-year-old actor will be lending his voice to star as the iconic space cop in Lightyear, an upcoming animated movie by Disney Pixar. Announced at the recent Disney Investors Day, Lightyear follows the origins of the titular Buzz as he rises up the ranks of Star Command. The movie will premiere in theatres on June 17, 2022.
Aside from Lightyear, Disney Pixar also announced Turning Red, an animated feature film directed by Domee Shi, who directed the iconic short film Bao in 2018, which released alongside Incredibles 2.
Turning Red follows the story of Mei, a teenager who somehow has the ability to transform into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. The movie will release in theatres on March 11, 2022.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.