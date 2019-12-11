Chris Evans wants a 'way out' of acting

Chris Evans is "always looking for a way out" of acting.

The Avengers: Endgame star has said that whilst he loves his career, he goes through cycles of wanting to walk away from Hollywood "every couple of months", and has been considering a career change for several decades.

He said: "Every couple of months, I decide I'm done acting. This has been my thing for decades now. I'm always looking for a way out, but I do love it."

The 38-year-old star made a name for himself with breakout roles in Not Another Teen Movie in 2001, and Fantastic Four in 2005.

And after a successful run on the big screen as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Chris' latest role is in upcoming limited series Defending Jacob, which will air on Apple TV+.

On Variety's Actors on Actors series, Chris' co-star, Scarlett Johansson, asked him about the possibility of reprising his role as 'Cap' and he replied: "You never say never. I loved the character… It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either.

He added: "There's other things I'm working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky arc to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey.