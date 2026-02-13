Chris Hemsworth had to 'bribe' daughter with motorbike to appear in Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsworth had to "bribe" his daughter with a motorbike to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

The 42-year-old actor — who plays Thor across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — admitted it took a bit of "negotiation" to get 13-year-old India to reprise her role as Love in the upcoming blockbuster, having previously played the character in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, because she was unimpressed about having to spend her days on set.

Speaking on The View, he said: "She's now 13, so she's a teenager, so a bit different from when we shot the other one.

"And she walks on set and she's like, 'Ugh, how long is this gonna take?' I was like, 'We haven't even started!'"

After the first take, India asked if they were "done", only to be left horrified when her dad told her they had "another two or three days" of filming to complete.

He laughed: "She's like, 'Aww, God.' She had just this angsty, sort of teenage attitude [about filming and would often retreat to her tent or sit in a chair].

"And in the end, I had to bribe her to come onto set.

"She's like, 'I'm not coming! I'm not even getting paid! What am I even doing here?' And I go, 'You are getting paid.' She goes, 'Really? You didn't tell me that.'"

But when Chris — who also has 11-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky — tried to explain to India that the money she earned would be saved until she turned 18, she insisted things had to be different.

He recalled: "She goes, 'Nah! Nah, I want some of it now.' "And [Doomsday co-director] Joe Russo and the directors are there and they're like, '… We gotta get her on set.'"

The Australian star stressed India was not throwing "a tantrum by any means" but agreed with View presenter Sara Haines' assessment that the teenager had become a "difficult actor already".

And Chris admitted India was keen to get away because she wanted to go to a Billie Eilish concert.

He added: "She's like, 'When's it?' I'm like, 'It doesn't start yet! We're not gonna miss it! Just get on set!'"

Eventually, following a "slight negotiation" about India's finances, the youngster agreed to get to work.

Chris said: "She races motorbikes and rides motorbikes and she goes, '… Could I afford that motorbike that I wanted?.' I was like, 'You possibly could.' So a slight negotiation and off she went."

